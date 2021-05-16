Paparazzi (PAZZI) Reaches Market Cap of $12,424.59

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $12,424.59 and $251.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00087259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $507.13 or 0.01080231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00062465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00114091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00062647 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.