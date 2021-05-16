Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 61,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

