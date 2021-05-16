Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,590 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 291,854 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 523.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 865,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 726,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.