Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Park Lawn from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Park Lawn from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $27.92 on Friday. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

