Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 144,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,142,000 after acquiring an additional 70,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63,527 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $321.84 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $148.22 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

