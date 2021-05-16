ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0918 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $2,422.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

