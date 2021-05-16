PARSIQ (PRQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.56 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $169.19 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00003103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00106471 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.58 or 0.00813749 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002178 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,321,405 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.