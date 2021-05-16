Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Partners Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of PGPHF opened at $1,474.47 on Friday. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $740.00 and a 1 year high of $1,513.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,394.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,216.89.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

