Patientory (PTOY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,474.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $21,474.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00086501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00020081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.36 or 0.01062995 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00064253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00113275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00062635 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

