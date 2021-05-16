Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $523,000.

Shares of PAX opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.54. Patria Investments has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

