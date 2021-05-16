Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,154,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,578.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 530,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 498,500 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $7,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,507,000 after buying an additional 194,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

