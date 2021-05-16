Pawtocol (UPI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $125,715.00

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Pawtocol has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Pawtocol has a market cap of $8.18 million and $125,715.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pawtocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00089227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.67 or 0.00482553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00227381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.79 or 0.01166373 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00040882 BTC.

Pawtocol Profile

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,424,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com

Pawtocol Coin Trading

