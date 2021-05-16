PAXEX Price Tops $0.0009 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, PAXEX has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAXEX has a market cap of $15,971.81 and $598.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.35 or 0.01441878 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 113.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000163 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 96.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.