Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 374.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,277 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.23% of Paya worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter valued at $30,382,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $31,970,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

PAYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

