Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. Paya has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

