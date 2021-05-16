PAYCENT Reaches One Day Volume of $4,149.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $208,544.56 and approximately $4,149.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00085673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.93 or 0.01145017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00115073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00061572 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

