PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $463.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce $463.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $507.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $175.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 164.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

PDC Energy stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,584 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,414,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after buying an additional 96,040 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

