Peercoin (PPC) Trading 264.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 72.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last week, Peercoin has traded up 264.5% against the US dollar. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $95.32 million and $4.11 million worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00007927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,942,173 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

