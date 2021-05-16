Pepemon Pepeballs Hits 1-Day Volume of $333,167.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $333,167.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 41.9% against the US dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for about $110.19 or 0.00243525 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00086094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00020363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.13 or 0.01131784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00062807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00114762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.