Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,448 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE PFGC opened at $52.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

