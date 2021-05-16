Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Market Cap Reaches $200.51 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $200.51 million and approximately $16.11 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $9.20 or 0.00020137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol (CRYPTO:PERP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

