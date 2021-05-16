Phala Network Trading Up 13% Over Last Week (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002327 BTC on major exchanges. Phala Network has a market cap of $181.10 million and $44.64 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00084704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded 107,463.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.58 or 0.01131156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00114006 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

PHA is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

