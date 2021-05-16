Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $47,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.21 and a 1-year high of $98.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.