Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.28 Billion

Brokerages expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to announce $18.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $18.52 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $11.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $80.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.92 billion to $84.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $82.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.49 billion to $93.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.