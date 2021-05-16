Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.28 Billion

Posted by on May 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to announce $18.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $18.52 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $11.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $80.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.92 billion to $84.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $82.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.49 billion to $93.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.