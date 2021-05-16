Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.00 Million

Analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to announce sales of $43.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.70 million and the highest is $45.20 million. Phreesia reported sales of $33.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $184.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.10 million to $186.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $223.73 million, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $228.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of PHR opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,888 shares of company stock worth $10,105,096. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at $32,445,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.