Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 8,700 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,614 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,905 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,503,000 after purchasing an additional 185,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the fourth quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.15 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.95 and its 200 day moving average is $117.12.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.