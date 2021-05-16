Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 3.94% of Goal Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of PUCK opened at $9.65 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,125 shares of company stock worth $2,139,869.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

