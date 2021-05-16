Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Stake in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $992,000.

Get Agile Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGGRU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. Agile Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGGRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.