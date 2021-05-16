Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Separately, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $1,497,000.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

