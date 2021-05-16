Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 250,000 PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRWAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

About PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

