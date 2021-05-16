Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 85,000 Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.60% of Sports Entertainment Acquisition worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $178,000.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports and entertainment, and technology and services sectors.

