Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 16,785 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.68. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,311,756.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,158.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

