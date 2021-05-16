Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 251,200 MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 251,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.73% of MDH Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
MDH Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. MDH Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.84.
MDH Acquisition Profile
