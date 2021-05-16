Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 251,200 MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 251,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.73% of MDH Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

MDH Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. MDH Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

MDH Acquisition Profile

MDH Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

