Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,006 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.75% of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get Cerberus Telecom Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CTAC opened at $9.90 on Friday. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.