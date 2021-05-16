Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 23,230 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $365,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after purchasing an additional 269,901 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $314.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.73. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.