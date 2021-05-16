Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stake in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,999 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.72% of Yucaipa Acquisition worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YAC. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,020,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,168,000.

Shares of YAC stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

