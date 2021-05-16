Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $2.49 Million Position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.58% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAII. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000.

NYSE:FAII opened at $9.95 on Friday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

