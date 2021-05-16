Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,857 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

