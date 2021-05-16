Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT opened at $137.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.83. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.