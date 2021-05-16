Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.47 Million in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 3.04% of Athlon Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SWET stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

Athlon Acquisition Profile

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET).

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.