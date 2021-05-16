Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.47 Million in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.87% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $964,000.

Shares of OSTR opened at $9.68 on Friday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

