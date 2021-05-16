Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.49 Million in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.99% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,721,000.

Shares of QFTA opened at $9.70 on Friday. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

