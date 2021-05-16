Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.50 Million in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCAQU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

