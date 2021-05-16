Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.78 Million in EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 280,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 1.27% of EQ Health Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQ Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000.

NYSE EQHA opened at $9.78 on Friday. EQ Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

