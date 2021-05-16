Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.88 Million in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

Shares of PTOCU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

