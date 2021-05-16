Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.97 Million in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,458,000.

OTCMKTS NGCAU opened at $9.96 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

