Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $3 Million in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Separately, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $400,000.

ACTDU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

