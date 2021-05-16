Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 1.04% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

