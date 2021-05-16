Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.69% of Healthcare Services Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $968,000.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HCAR opened at $9.67 on Friday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.