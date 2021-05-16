Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Shares in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.48% of Mason Industrial Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter valued at about $236,000.

MIT opened at $9.70 on Friday. Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

